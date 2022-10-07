Food adulteration: Officials collect milk, sweet samples

Ludhiana, October 6
Continuing with the special drive to check food adulteration, officials of the Food Wing on Wednesday inspected food business operators (FBOs), especially sweet shops and dairy units and a distributor of Desi Ghee at Saban Bazaar. Samples were also collected from other areas of the city like Pakhowal Road, Fieldganj etc.
The team comprised of Dr Harjot Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner, along with food safety officials Gagandeep Kaur, Rajni Rani and Sakshi Khosla.
Acting on an tip-off, the wing took samples of desi ghee from a distributor at Saban Bazaar, Ludhiana.
The stock of ghee (about 1 quintal) has been kept in the custody of the owner himself. The owner has entered a bond that the stocked would not be used or tempered with pending the report of analysis of the samples.
In total, the team seized 10 samples comprising especially MMP (milk and milk products) and sweets, desi ghee, khoya, koya burfi, paneer, rasgulla.
