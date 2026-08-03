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Home / Ludhiana / Food delivery boy abducted, assaulted; 11 booked

Food delivery boy abducted, assaulted; 11 booked

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:06 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The police were searching for the suspects and they will be arrested soon, says a cop. File
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A case has come to light in the Lohara area of Ludhiana in which, due to an old enmity, a Swiggy delivery boy was stopped on the way, kept in illegal confinement for some time, assaulted and threatened with death by miscreants.

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The police registered a case against 11 persons and started searching for them.

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In the complaint given to the police, Sunny, a resident of Basant Nagar, Barota Road, stated that he works as a delivery boy. At night, after delivering a parcel near the post office at Lohara village, he was returning on his motorcycle. Meanwhile, Raj, Yuvi, Sachchu, Piyush Bhalla, Jot, Mitthu, Ranbir, Ajay, Rishi and two of their unknown accomplices stopped him on the way. The complainant alleged that the suspects covered his mouth with a cloth, tied his hands, made him sit on a motorcycle and took him to a deserted place.

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According to the complaint, the suspects mercilessly beat him with handles of sharp weapons and sticks and also threatened to kill him.

SHO, Daba police station, Inspector Jatinder Singh, said preliminary investigation revealed that there was an enmity between both parties and a case had already been registered against the suspects. He said the police were searching for the suspects and they would be arrested soon.

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