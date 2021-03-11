Food delivery boy hurt in firing

Ludhiana, May 12
Panic spread in the Bhagwan Nagar market when two persons indulged in a fight and one of them resorted to firing. A food delivery boy, who came to deliver burgers in the market, suffered a bullet injury in his leg.
The injured has been identified as Suresh Bawa of the Noorwala road. People rushed him to the Civil Hospital.
ASI Rajinder Singh of the Sherpur police post said Jagjit Singh, who runs a shop in Bhagwan Nagar, had an old enmity with the assailant. Today at 9 pm, the asailant came to his shop and started arguments. In no time arguments took the shape of a fight.
The assailant also attacked Jagit’s mother. When the assailant was fleeing, Jagjit and his mother tried to stop him during which he fired a shot which hit the food delivery boy. The police recovered an empty cartridge from the market.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed
The party is also considering capping at 5 years holding of ...
Kashmiri Pandits working under PM's rehabilitation package in Valley stage protests after Rahul Bhat's killing
Terrorists killed Rahul Bhat in a government office during w...
Environment for ‘fruitful, constructive dialogue’ with India not there: Pakistan Foreign Office
The remarks by Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar come i...