Food delivery boy hurt in firing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

Panic spread in the Bhagwan Nagar market when two persons indulged in a fight and one of them resorted to firing. A food delivery boy, who came to deliver burgers in the market, suffered a bullet injury in his leg.

The injured has been identified as Suresh Bawa of the Noorwala road. People rushed him to the Civil Hospital.

ASI Rajinder Singh of the Sherpur police post said Jagjit Singh, who runs a shop in Bhagwan Nagar, had an old enmity with the assailant. Today at 9 pm, the asailant came to his shop and started arguments. In no time arguments took the shape of a fight.

The assailant also attacked Jagit’s mother. When the assailant was fleeing, Jagjit and his mother tried to stop him during which he fired a shot which hit the food delivery boy. The police recovered an empty cartridge from the market.