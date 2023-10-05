Food delivery boy robbed of motorcycle, mobile, cash

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

The police on Tuesday booked five-six unidentified persons for robbing a food delivery man of a motorcycle, mobile and cash.

In his complaint, Gurdev Singh (42), the victim, residing in Basant Avenue, narrated the incident that had occurred on the intervening night of September 9 and 10. He recounted being intercepted by about six unidentified miscreants while he was returning home after finishing his job. The incident occurred near Green Land School, Dugri, on GLADA’s 200 feet Road.

He said the assailants, armed with sharp-edged weapons, forcefully took away his motorcycle, mobile phone, and Rs 5,000 in cash. Subsequently, the suspect managed to flee the scene.

Finally, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR under Section 379-B of the IPC against the suspects at the Dugri police station.