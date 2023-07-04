Food engineers bag Rs 39.5L project

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

Dr Sandhya, Dr Maninder Kaur and Dr Gurveer Kaur of the Department of Processing and Food Engineering, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), have brought laurels to the university by bagging a Rs 39.5-lakh DST project, ‘Development of pilot-scale cold plasma system for microbial safety and quality enhancement in fruits and vegetables’. The project was approved by the Programme Advisory Committee (PAC) of the Technology Development Programme (TDP).