Food safety crackdown in Ludhiana: 6 samples collected for testing during drive in Samrala, Doraha

Six food samples, including two of sweets, three of used cooking oil, and one of cooked food, were collected for quality testing during a drive by the Food Safety Team in Samrala and Doraha. Approximately 25 kg of spoiled food items and flour were also seized and destroyed.

The drive was conducted under the directions of the Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Punjab, and supervised by District Health Officer Dr Ashish Chawla. A special awareness camp was also held to educate food business operators on safety standards and hygiene practices.

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In Samrala, Food Safety Officer Yogesh Goel led the team and collected samples of ‘gulab jamun’ and ‘besan barfi’ for laboratory testing.

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In Doraha, three samples of used cooking oil and one sample of potato curry was collected during inspection at two restraunts. Operators were cautioned against the repeated reuse of cooking oil, which degrades quality and poses health risks.

During the inspections, around 25 kg of spoiled prepared food and flour were also destroyed. Operators were directed to routinely inspect stored goods and immediately dispose of unfit food in line with regulations.

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Food safety awareness camp held in Samrala

A parallel awareness camp was organised at the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Samrala. Sweet shop owners, dairy operators and grocers from Samrala and Machhiwara Sahib participated.

Deputy Mass Media Officer Rajinder Singh and Food Safety Officer Yogesh Goel briefed attendees on regulatory compliance and safe handling practices.

Participants were advised to maintain cleanliness at prep sites, enforce personal hygiene among handlers and segregate raw and cooked foods to prevent cross-contamination. Special emphasis was placed on storing perishable products such as milk, paneer, khoya and curd.