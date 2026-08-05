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Home / Ludhiana / Food safety department seizes 3,000 litres of Gujarat-sourced desi cow ghee in Ludhiana raid

Food safety department seizes 3,000 litres of Gujarat-sourced desi cow ghee in Ludhiana raid

Further action to be taken on basis of laboratory report and in accordance with provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:05 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Dr Ashish Chawla, District Health Officer (Food Safety), said the preliminary investigation revealed that the ghee had reportedly been sourced from Gujarat.
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As part of its ongoing drive to ensure the availability of safe and quality food, the Food Safety Department raided a godown in Deep Nagar and seized approximately 3,000 litres of desi cow ghee. Representative samples were collected as per the prescribed procedure and sent to a government-notified laboratory for analysis.

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Dr Ashish Chawla, District Health Officer (Food Safety), said the preliminary investigation revealed that the ghee had reportedly been sourced from Gujarat. He further informed that the product was procured at an approximate price of Rs 400 per litre, while the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) was printed Rs 700 per litre.

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He said the department was verifying purchase invoices, transportation documents, product labelling and other records as part of the investigation.

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Chawla further said that under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), every Food Business Operator (FBO) is required to possess a valid FSSAI licence or registration, maintain proper hygiene, ensure accurate labelling, preserve statutory records and market food products that comply with prescribed safety standards.

He added that the quality and safety of any food product could be determined only after laboratory analysis. Further action, if required, will be taken on the basis of the laboratory report and in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Chawla appealed to consumers to purchase food items only from FSSAI-licensed establishments, verify product labels and the FSSAI licence number before purchase, and report any suspected food safety violations to the department.

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