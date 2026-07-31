Food safety officials crack down on health supplement store

Intensifying its drive against the sale of unsafe, misbranded and counterfeit food products, the Food Safety Team of the Health Department, Ludhiana, conducted a surprise inspection at a health supplement store located on Tibba Road on Thursday. During the raid, the team seized approximately 75 kg of imported empty wrappers of various nutritional supplements, raising serious concerns regarding their possible misuse for repackaging, misbranding and the illegal marketing of food supplements. In addition, around 100 kg of nutritional supplements were seized for further investigation. The inspection also led to the recovery of 36 boxes of artificial flavouring agents, which were found stored on the premises and seized on the spot for further examination and legal action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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To ascertain the quality and safety of the products being sold, the Food Safety Team collected four samples for laboratory analysis. The samples included Weight Gainer, Isopure Whey Protein, Whey Protein and Ultra Pure Whey Formula. The samples have been forwarded to the State Food Laboratory for detailed analysis and further proceedings will be initiated on the basis of laboratory findings.

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Dr Ashish Chawla, District Health Officer, Ludhiana, said the Health Department was committed to safeguarding public health by ensuring that only safe, genuine and legally compliant food products were available in the market. He emphasised that, as per the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), every Food Business Operator dealing in health supplements must procure products only from authorised sources and ensure compliance with all statutory requirements, including possession of a valid FSSAI licence, proper labelling, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, ingredient declaration, nutritional information and complete traceability of products.

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Dr Chawla said the possession or use of unauthorised imported packaging material, empty wrappers or artificial flavouring agents in violation of food safety regulations was a matter of serious concern, as such materials might be misused for repackaging or sale of counterfeit and misbranded food products, thereby posing a significant risk to consumer health. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against any person or establishment found violating provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

He reiterated that the Food Safety Department would continue surprise inspections. Consumers had also been advised to buy health supplements only from authorised and reputed establishments and to verify the authenticity of products by checking the FSSAI licence number, manufacturing details, batch number, expiry date and other mandatory declarations before making a purchase.