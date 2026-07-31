DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Food safety officials crack down on health supplement store

Food safety officials crack down on health supplement store

75 kg of imported empty wrappers, 100 kg of supplements seized

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:52 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Food Safety Team conducts a surprise inspection at a health supplement store in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Advertisement

Intensifying its drive against the sale of unsafe, misbranded and counterfeit food products, the Food Safety Team of the Health Department, Ludhiana, conducted a surprise inspection at a health supplement store located on Tibba Road on Thursday. During the raid, the team seized approximately 75 kg of imported empty wrappers of various nutritional supplements, raising serious concerns regarding their possible misuse for repackaging, misbranding and the illegal marketing of food supplements. In addition, around 100 kg of nutritional supplements were seized for further investigation. The inspection also led to the recovery of 36 boxes of artificial flavouring agents, which were found stored on the premises and seized on the spot for further examination and legal action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Advertisement

To ascertain the quality and safety of the products being sold, the Food Safety Team collected four samples for laboratory analysis. The samples included Weight Gainer, Isopure Whey Protein, Whey Protein and Ultra Pure Whey Formula. The samples have been forwarded to the State Food Laboratory for detailed analysis and further proceedings will be initiated on the basis of laboratory findings.

Advertisement

Dr Ashish Chawla, District Health Officer, Ludhiana, said the Health Department was committed to safeguarding public health by ensuring that only safe, genuine and legally compliant food products were available in the market. He emphasised that, as per the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), every Food Business Operator dealing in health supplements must procure products only from authorised sources and ensure compliance with all statutory requirements, including possession of a valid FSSAI licence, proper labelling, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, ingredient declaration, nutritional information and complete traceability of products.

Advertisement

Dr Chawla said the possession or use of unauthorised imported packaging material, empty wrappers or artificial flavouring agents in violation of food safety regulations was a matter of serious concern, as such materials might be misused for repackaging or sale of counterfeit and misbranded food products, thereby posing a significant risk to consumer health. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against any person or establishment found violating provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

He reiterated that the Food Safety Department would continue surprise inspections. Consumers had also been advised to buy health supplements only from authorised and reputed establishments and to verify the authenticity of products by checking the FSSAI licence number, manufacturing details, batch number, expiry date and other mandatory declarations before making a purchase.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts