Food Safety Team conducts special checking in Ludhiana, collects 21 samples

Following the directions of the Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Punjab, Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar, and under the guidance of District Health Officer Sandeep Singh, the Food Safety Team, Ludhiana, conducted a special checking and sampling drive across various areas of the district to ensure compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and standards prescribed by the FSSAI.

During the drive, various food establishments in Khanna, Samrala, Jandiala, Gattani, Chandigarh Road and Kohara and other areas were inspected. Samples of chilli and spices, whole black pepper, cumin and other food articles were collected for quality testing.

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A total of 21 food samples, including 18 of chilli and spices, two of cake and one of besan barfi, were collected by the Food Safety Team. All samples were collected as per the prescribed procedure and sent to the authorised food laboratory for scientific examination.

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The Food Safety Department said after receipt of laboratory reports, if any violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act or the rules and regulations framed thereunder, was found in any food article, appropriate action would be initiated against the Food Business Operators (FBO) concerned as per law.

District Health Officer Sandeep Singh urged all FBOs to strictly follow the hygiene and sanitary practices prescribed by the FSSAI. He stressed the importance of keeping food articles in clean and covered containers, maintaining proper hygiene at food preparation and storage premises.