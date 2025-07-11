DT
Food Safety Team cracks down on food adulteration in city areas

Seizes products, orders to shut down soya chaap unit operating in filthy conditions
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Food Safety Team conducts an inspection at a eatery in Ludhiana.
In a decisive operation to uphold food safety standards, the Food Safety Team of Ludhiana, under the supervision of Dr Amarjit Kaur, District Health Officer (DHO), carried out a series of early morning inspections on Thursday, exposing grave violations of food safety and hygiene norms.

The crackdown began in the early morning with a naka (checkpoint) set up on Hambran Road, where officials intercepted milk carriers and collected four milk samples for quality testing.

The team then proceeded to a dairy in Chet Singh Nagar, where 125 kg of paneer was seized due to its poor quality. Samples of paneer and ghee were also collected for laboratory examinations. Inspections were also conducted at a mozzarella cheese manufacturing unit, where samples of the same and ghee were taken to ensure adherence to the food safety regulations. A major violation was found at a soya chaap manufacturing unit in Lohara, which was found operating in extremely unhygienic and deplorable conditions. The facility lacked a mandatory RO water plant and the manufacturing environment posed a serious threat to public health. The authorities issued a challan and seized all manufacturing equipment. They ordered the closure of operations and 1.25 quintal of soya chaap found on the premises was destroyed by the team.

“Our commitment to ensuring safety and well-being of Ludhiana’s citizens remains paramount,” said Dr Amarjit Kaur.

“These inspections are essential for curbing adulteration and enforcing hygienic practices across food establishments. We will continue to take strict action against those endangering public health,” she said.

