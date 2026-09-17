Food safety team holds special drive in Ludhiana, destroys 35 kg paneer

To ensure the availability of safe and quality food to the public, the food safety team, Ludhiana, conducted a special inspection drive across various areas of the district under the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Himanshu Jain.

The team inspected vegetable markets, confectionery units, food outlets and other food business establishments. Food Safety on Wheels was also deployed for an on-the-spot preliminary testing and public awareness regarding food safety.

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During the drive, one sample of papaya was collected from the vegetable market and sent to an authorised food testing laboratory. Samples of prepared chicken and patties were collected from food establishments at Hero Bakery Chowk and Abdullah Basti and sent for laboratory analysis. At the Sabzi Mandi on Bahadurke Road, two samples of paneer were collected for testing. During the inspection, approximately 35 kg of paneer was suspected to be substandard and unfit for human consumption and was destroyed on the spot.

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Dr Ashish Chawla, District Health Officer, Ludhiana, said that food safety remained a priority of the Health Department and that no compromise with the quality and safety of food would be tolerated. He stated that appropriate legal action would be initiated against food business operators if any of the samples of food products were found to be non-compliant with the prescribed standards, based on the laboratory reports, under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and applicable regulations.

He urged food business operators to maintain high standards of hygiene, ensure proper storage and handling of food items, and strictly comply with FSSAI norms. He also appealed to consumers to purchase food items only from clean and reliable establishments and to avoid cut, rotten or stale fruits and vegetables, particularly during the monsoon season.

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The food safety team stated that inspection drives across different areas of the district, along with awareness and testing activities through Food Safety on Wheels, would continue to ensure the availability of safe, quality and hygienic food to the people.