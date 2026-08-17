Food safety van tests 6 milk samples

Food Safety on Wheels mobile testing van on Sunday tested six milk samples during an inspection at the bus stand here. The testing was carried out on the spot and the reports were provided immediately to the food business operators concerned, helping them understand the quality and safety status of their products.

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The food safety team of the Health Department has stepped up vigilance as the festive season closes in. Roadside eateries, bus stands and crowded food joints have become go-to spots for quick bites.

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Alongside testing, an awareness and training session was also conducted at the bus stand. Food business operators were sensitised to the importance of maintaining quality, hygiene, safe handling practices and compliance with safety standards.

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Dr Ashish Chawla, District Health Officer, said such on-the-spot testing and awareness activities play an important role in strengthening surveillance and educating food business operators about their responsibilities towards consumers.

A city-based gastroenterologist cautioned the people and said, “Outside food should be avoided, particularly during the rainy season. Contaminated water and unhygienic preparation increase the chances of gastrointestinal infections, which are rampant at this time of year.”

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Neha Sharma, a city resident, shared her concern after falling ill. “Safe food is hardly available at the bus stand. I ate there last week and ended up sick. Authorities must ensure stricter checks so that people don’t suffer for a simple meal,” she said.

Dr Chawla added, “Food safety is not just about enforcement, but also about awareness. Our van is a tool to empower vendors and consumers alike, ensuring that safe food is not a privilege but a right.”

Health experts advise roadside food should be consumed with caution, especially during the rainy season when contamination risks are higher. Gastroenterologists stress avoiding milk-based items and cut fruits sold in the open.

According to the experts, one must always check for hygiene at stalls, prefer freshly cooked food and ensure drinking water is from a safe source.