Football talent aplenty, but Punjab lacks a support system

As the ongoing FIFA World Cup captivates fans across the globe, football enthusiasts in Punjab are reflecting on the state of a sport that once enjoyed considerable popularity.

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Players, coaches and promoters argue there is no lack of talent in the region, and it needs sustained push, quality infrastructure, proper facilities and attractive job schemes to keep youngsters in the game.

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There was a time when grounds bustled with activity and large numbers of youngsters took up the sport. However, football enthusiasts lament the game has seen a decline in recent years, with fewer youngsters taking it up.

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Philanthropist and ardent football follower Brij Bhushan Goyal points out several countries with fewer resources than India have built strong football culture through sustained investment in youth development programmes, coaching infrastructure and competitive domestic systems.

Goyal says the key difference is in creating a structured pathway that nurtures talent from a young age and provides aspiring footballers with opportunities to progress.

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According to Amit Kukreja, an avid follower of the game, the achievements of Indian-origin footballers, who have gone on to represent other countries, underline the potential of youngsters here.

Echoing similar sentiments, former footballer Rachhpal Singh Raju says school and college competitions, once considered the backbone of talent identification, have gradually lost prominence. “A vibrant grassroots structure is essential if India wants to produce world-class footballers. Talent exists in every district, but opportunities remain limited,” he adds.

Ajay Aggarwal, a football enthusiast and sports promoter, expresses concern over what he says is a decline in number of community-level tournaments and local leagues.

“Regular competitions are crucial for player development. They also help build a football culture that encourages youngsters to take up the sport,” he says.

Another former football player, Jatinder Singh Shekhawat, says, “When talented youngsters receive quality coaching, scientific training, professional management and long-term support, they become capable of competing at the highest level.”

They point to examples from Manipur, Mizoram, Kerala and West Bengal, where community grounds and government support have helped create a pipeline of talent.

Many within the football fraternity argue India never lacked enthusiasts of the sport, but it lacks a proper system to develop the game.