For a cause: Weddings of 3 underprivileged women solemnised at Brahampur village

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 6

Marriages of three underprivileged women were solemnised by followers of the late Swami Braham Chetan on the occasion of his 20th anniversary.

Religious rites and social functions relating to weddings were held at Brahampur village in Ludhiana district near here.

Councillor Jaswinder Kaur Sharma, convener of the project, said followers led by Swami Pooran Chetan organised these functions to mark marriages of three underprivileged women from different communities.

Besides organising traditional feasts for parents and relatives of the couples, organisers presented jewellery, clothes and articles of daily use for the newlyweds.

Former cabinet minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, former president Municipal Council Ravinder Puri, former councillor Bhoj Raj Sharma and former councillor Deepak Sharma blessed the couples.

