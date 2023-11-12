For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

With only 24 hours left for the festival of lights, neither the excited children hunting for crackers nor the heavily stocked cracker shops are anywhere in sight in Ludhiana this season unlike previous years when cracker stalls with heavy stocks of even dangerous fireworks used to attract a heavy rush of enthusiastic children.

Lack of interest among the public, mainly children, and strict guidelines issued by the district administration are cited as the main reasons behind the present situation.

Earlier, only a few shopkeepers would sell crackers from permanent shops after permission from the administration but for the past few years, small vendors used to sell fireworks at each and every corner of the state’s industrial hub, that also without any requisite permission.

However, to regulate the sale of permitted varieties of crackers, the administration has earmarked six locations and has allowed 37 of the total over 300 applicants to sell the crackers as per the laid down guidelines at six locations in Ludhiana.

The earmarked places for sale of crackers include 13 at the grain market near Jalandhar bypass, 5 at Model Town Extension, 4 at Dugri Phase 2 near Dugri police station, 9 at GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road, 3 at Chaara Mandi in Haibowal on Hambran Road and 3 in a ground near Lodhi Club road.

A local grocery shopkeeper, Amit Kumar, said: “With the continuous decrease in sale and profit of fireworks during the last some years, this time we decided against selling crackers at our shop.”

Another trader Surinder Singla, who deals in wholesale and retail candles and dry fruits, besides other grocery items, at his outlet here, cites strict specifications framed by the authorities behind his decision against selling fireworks this year.

While the number of retailers has gone down by over half this time, times are also tough for wholesalers as well. “Besides decrease in the commission given by manufacturing companies, the less sales have severely affected our business,” a local wholesale firework dealer, Rajesh Sharma, reasoned, adding that for the first time, they were offering discounts on their cash sales.

However, despite downfall in sales and stern orders by the administration, the illegal sale and storage of firecrackers at unspecified places was still there, which was posing threat to densely populated areas, where this business was going on unchecked.

Though the administration had already specified the sites for selling permitted crackers, the sale and stock of crackers in other parts of the city were also witnessed.

“Residents should shun crackers that cause loud noise and massive pollution and instead, go for green crackers, if they want to burst at all during the festival season. We have earmarked places for sale and even community bursting of crackers. Any violation will be dealt with sternly,” said DC Surabhi Malik.

