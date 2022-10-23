For them, duty comes first

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 22

Being a part of Diwali celebrations for every single family and yet not enjoying the festival is the biggest irony for them.

“There is no Diwali for us as such. Though we can burst crackers at our place of posting, this festival is more of a family affair than anything else,” said a young cop, Rupinderdeep Kaur, adding that they would work round the clock, to ensure no untoward incident takes place in their respective beats.

Priya, another cop, said, “We need to remain extra vigilant during Diwali.”

Firefighter Gurdev Singh said, “Fire is almost synonym with Diwali. We are ready to tackle any incident.”

Saying that a holiday on Diwali was simply out of question as they were supposed to take extra measures to combat fire incidents, fireman Rajinder Kumar recalled when his children used to crib as he could not celebrate the festival with them.

However, paramilitary forces follow a different thought process. Most of them have their families settled in far- off places. “I can still enjoy a few festive moments with the family I’m working for,” said Ramesh Chand.

Believing in the duty-before-self adage, doctors too remain away from their families on festivals. Dr AP Singh (paediatrician) added that “duty is duty”.

“The family is always there, but somebody has to come forward to help society in such situations,” said gynaecologist Dr Harpreet Kaur.