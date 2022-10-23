For them, duty comes first

Ludhiana, October 22
Being a part of Diwali celebrations for every single family and yet not enjoying the festival is the biggest irony for them.
“There is no Diwali for us as such. Though we can burst crackers at our place of posting, this festival is more of a family affair than anything else,” said a young cop, Rupinderdeep Kaur, adding that they would work round the clock, to ensure no untoward incident takes place in their respective beats.
Priya, another cop, said, “We need to remain extra vigilant during Diwali.”
Firefighter Gurdev Singh said, “Fire is almost synonym with Diwali. We are ready to tackle any incident.”
Saying that a holiday on Diwali was simply out of question as they were supposed to take extra measures to combat fire incidents, fireman Rajinder Kumar recalled when his children used to crib as he could not celebrate the festival with them.
However, paramilitary forces follow a different thought process. Most of them have their families settled in far- off places. “I can still enjoy a few festive moments with the family I’m working for,” said Ramesh Chand.
Believing in the duty-before-self adage, doctors too remain away from their families on festivals. Dr AP Singh (paediatrician) added that “duty is duty”.
“The family is always there, but somebody has to come forward to help society in such situations,” said gynaecologist Dr Harpreet Kaur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...