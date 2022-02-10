Forces hold flag march at Samrala

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer, Samrala, Vikramjeet Singh Panthey today led the flag march keeping in view the ensuing Assembly elections.

The flag march started from the SDM office. After passing from the city areas, it culminated at the SDM office. The DSP and the SHO, Samrala, along with the paramilitary forces, took part in the flag march.

Panthey said the flag march was held to instil confidence among residents and discourage anti-social elements from creating law and order problem during the elections.

Panthey further said residents were also asked to share information about criminal elements so that the authorities could take action against them on time and elections could be held in a peaceful manner. Another flag march would be conducted in the coming days, Panthey added.