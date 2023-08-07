Foreign student alleges rape

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 6

A 23-year-old girl from Zambia studying at CT University, Ferozepur Road, has alleged that she was raped inside the hostel by an unidentified person. Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh said the girl alleged that on July 28, she slept in the hostel room. When she woke up, she felt pain in her private part. When she checked herself, she found semen traces on her private part. “A case was registered against unknown person. The police have launched a probe, CCTV cameras will be scanned,” Singh said.

