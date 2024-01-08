Foreign student found dead

Ludhiana, January 7

A foreign student of a private university here died under mysterious circumstances. His body was found at his rented accommodation. He was a medical student studying in a university located on the Ferozepur road.

As per deceased’s friends, he was found lying dead in his room. Doctors at the Civil Hospital claimed that the victim was vomiting, following which he succumbed.

The deceased has been identified as Morde Medi Yokobo (25), a native of South Sudan. He came to Ludhiana a year ago. At present, he was staying on rent at Narendra Bansal’s house in Sunder Nagar.

Sources said at 2.45 am when the victim’s friends found him lying in an unconscious state in his room, they took him to a nearby private hospital from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His friends while addressing mediapersons at the Civil Hospital said Yokobo’s family was informed and his body would be sent to his native place in South Sudan.

The Sarabha Nagar police said a probe was started to inquire about the cause of his death. — TNS

