Forest conservation activities held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Various activities were organised under the British Council International Collaborative for the students of primary section at BCM School, Chandigarh Road. These were aimed at helping the students develop a global perspective in appreciating the natural resources and to work for their preservation; and enhanced students’ knowledge about different types of forests in India, Nigeria and the US. They learnt about the importance and the need for forest conservation programmes at a global level.

Investiture ceremony organised

The newly appointed Prefect Council of Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM) was conferred with its badges and sashes of honour in the school’s Investiture ceremony. AP Sharma, Principal & Director Academics, KVM, presided over the function. The function began with a cordial welcome of the dignitaries by Ranjana Dhanda, In-charge, Primary Section. The leaders took their oaths and pledged to serve the school and fulfill their responsibilities. The students of the Middle Section sang a motivational song.

Presentation on ‘Incredible India’

LKG section of Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, DX-1, South City, Ludhiana, held a class presentation on the theme ‘Incredible India’. The occassion was graced by the Director of the school, Pawandeep Singh, Principal Kirti Sharma and other dignitaries. LKG students gave an IT presentation on the theme ‘Incredible India’, showcasing various cities, their locations and places they are famous for. A dance to the tunes of ‘Jai ho’ added colours to the event.

Students shine in competitions

Students of Spring Dales exhibited their skills and talents in various events at the Gurudwara Flahi Sahib. The competitions were category-based like primary, middle, high and senior secondary. The winners are as follows: first prizes- Harman Singh (class V) in poem recitation, Tavleen Kaur (class XI) in lecture competition; second prizes- Jashnoor Kaur Arora (class VI) in poem recitation, Jashan Sharma (class X) in lecture competition, Shiv Om (class XII) in 100 mtr race, Manveer Singh (class X) in dastar sajao competition; third prizes- shabad gyan team, gatka team, Sarbjot Singh (class XI) in shudh gurbani kanth and Drishti (class VII) in painting competition.

College holds installation ceremony

Ludhiana: Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, organised an installation ceremony of the Student Council in which a total of 64 students were selected in the Student Council for the session 2022-23. On the occasion, these students were felicitated by the principal of the College, Suman Lata. The students took an oath that they would wholeheartedly fulfill their responsibility for the development of the institution. The principal said the students who had been selected to the Student Council had become a part of the administration. They should work diligently as it would make them confident and ready to face future, she said.