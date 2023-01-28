Forest project opened

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

With a view to enhancing the green cover, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday inaugurated Miyawaki Forest Project in the industrial area of the city. The project has been supported by EcoSikh in association with the district administration and Prime Steel Processors.

Addressing a gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said the move was aimed at making the city green. Around 8,200 saplings were planted of 33 native species of the state under the forest project.

She said the Japanese technique (Miyawaki) was adopted for afforestation, which ensured dense growth of plants and hence better carbon-dioxide absorption. She said such a mini forest would be in fact a milestone in reducing greenhouse gases and making the environment healthy.

Malik exhorted people to plant saplings and called that it was the bounden duty of everybody to make stupendous efforts for protecting the environment and giving a better future to the next generations by planting saplings.

The Deputy Commissioner also appreciated EcoSikh and Prime Steel Processors for launching the project. “If everyone comes forward to save the environment by planting and ensuring proper upkeep of saplings, Ludhiana will become the greenest city of the country,” said the DC.