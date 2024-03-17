Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 16

Striking a major lead in the ongoing probe into the case pertaining to the preparation of fake documents of criminals for further facilitating them in making fake passports, the Ludhiana police, as per sources, have taken into custody three persons from Patiala today.

The suspects include a police constable, an employee of the Civil Surgeon’s Office, Patiala, and another person.

On March 13, the crime wing of the Ludhiana police had arrested two persons, Deepak Dhankar of Sonipat, Haryana, and Yadwinder Singh of MIG flats, Phase 2, Urban Estate, Patiala, for preparing fake documents, including passports, arm licences and driving licences, of criminals by changing their names. During investigation, the police found Deepak is himself possessing a fake passport in the name of Deepak Aryan, which he procured from Chandigarh with the help of Yadwinder. Deepak was already facing around five FIRs for crimes, including assault and murder.

Now, police investigation found Deepak and Yadwinder were being assisted by an employee of a Civil Surgeon’s office posted at the birth and death certificate branch in Patiala, a police constable and an employee of the Jan Kalyan Centre, Patiala. All three were nabbed. Police sources said the gang had made fake passports of five criminals and the police were suspecting that they might have fled abroad. The nabbed policeman had allegedly used signatures of a sarpanch to make a fake PAN card and Aadhaar card of Deepak and even helped him in availing an arm licence on fake name and address. The Civil Surgeon office employee used to make fake birth certificates, which were used by the criminals to get their fake passports.

Sources confirmed to The Tribune that the police might also question some employees of the passport office and the Punjab Police.

