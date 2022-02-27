Form panel to probe issue of 57,862 illegal constructions: MC chief to Principal Secy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 26

After an RTI activist raised questions over the show-cause notices that were served on 109 officials of the building branch, MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal wrote to the Principal Secretary, Department of Local Government, to form a high-level committee to conduct a probe into the matter related to 57,862 illegal constructions in the city.

In the letter written to the Principal Secretary, MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said there is a need of technical expert to enquire about the matter of illegal constructions. He recommended that a state-level committee should be formed to conduct an in-depth investigation as the case is related to the technical staff of the MC’s building branch.

The Commissioner had earlier issued show-cause notices to 109 officials, including 62 building inspectors and 47 assistant town planners concerned, for not taking action when these illegal constructions had come up.

But, RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal, who had complained against illegal constructions, alleged that many important points were not mentioned in the show-cause notices that were issued to 109 officials. He alleged that the important points raised by Additional Commissioner Rishipal Singh in the inquiry report were not incorporated in the show-cause notices and thus no explanations on the major points were sought from the officers to whom these show-cause notices were issued.

The report on illegal constructions was based on comparative data of new power connections issued by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited and building plans approved during 2016-2020.