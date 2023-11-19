Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

The city police yesterday registered a case against retired ACP Randhir Singh and an inspector of the Punjab Police, Satish Kumar, for not returning licensed weapon and cartridges to the complainant even after the cancellation of the FIR.

A complaint was given in this regard against them on November 29, 2021, and after a long investigation, a case was registered on Friday.

The complainant, Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Dhoka mohalla, said he had given a complaint to senior police officials for investigating the matter. He said in 2015, due to old enmity, his neighbours filed a baseless complaint against him regarding aerial firing.

A case was registered against him by the Police Division 3 under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Without investigating the case, an FIR was registered against him at the police station. At that time, Randhir Singh was posted as the SHO at the police station and later he became the ACP. After him, inspector Satish Kumar joined the police station as the SHO. Jaspreet alleged that Randhir had kept his .32 bore revolver and 10 live cartridges in the police ‘malkhana’ illegally and did not return the same to him.

He said all this happened with the connivance of both officials. He gave a complaint to the police after the cancellation of the FIR but his weapon and cartridges were not returned by the policemen.

The police launched further probe in the case.

