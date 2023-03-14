Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

PTI

Ludhiana, March 14

Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a case under the Excise Act against former Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid on Tuesday after liquor bottles more than the permissible limit were recovered from his house, officials said.

Ludhiana Range Senior Superintendent of Police (VB) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said 73 bottles of imported liquor were found during a raid at Vaid's house.

Vaid had a licence to keep some bottles but the recovery was beyond the permissible limit, he said.

Seven liquor bottles meant for sale only in Chandigarh were also found there, the official said, adding that the case has been registered at the civil lines police station.

Meanwhile, a technical team of the vigilance bureau from Chandigarh continued their investigation against Vaid in a disproportionate assets case for the second day on Tuesday.

The technical team was verifying the documents and valuation of a multi-storeyed complex of the bureaucrat-turned-politician on Pakhowal road.

Vaid, who represented the Gill assembly segment here in the previous Vidhan Sabha, served as the deputy commissioner of Moga and as additional chief administrator at Greater Ludhiana Development Authority. He also served as Ludhiana's district transport officer.

He was also appointed chairman of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation when Charanjit Singh Channi was the chief minister of Punjab.

#Congress #Punjab Vigilance Bureau