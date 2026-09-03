Former cop booked for embezzlement of Rs 1.66L

Dismissed about seven years ago for misappropriating over Rs 22 lakh preserved as a case property at the Police Division 3 malkhana, the policeman has again landed in trouble for embezzlement of Rs 1.66 lakh cash kept at the police station malkhana during recovery in a gambling case of 2023.

Advertisement

The suspect, a head constable, was identified as Malkit Singh. A fresh case under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC was registered against him. The case was registered on the complaint of the police station in-charge.

Advertisement

The FIR, copy of which is with The Tribune, states that an application was filed in the court in 2023 for the recovery of Rs 1.66 lakh and the next date of hearing in the court was on September 1, 2026.

Advertisement

The FIR states that in January 2018, ASI Surinder Singh (now retired) of the Dharampura police station was present near the Kashmir Nagar chowk for routine patrolling when he got a tip-off that Saurav Arora of Gobind Nagar mohalla, Vijay Kumar of Kashmir Nagar, Ludhiana, Narinder Kumar of Preet Nagar mohalla and Vijay Kumar of Gurmel Park had opened lottery shops without licence/permit and were selling lotteries.

The ASI with a police team raided and arrested the suspects and recovered Rs 1.66 lakh from them. After registering a case under the Gambling Act, he handed over the recovered money to the then chief clerk (munshi) Dilbag Singh to be kept as a case property in the police station malkhana.

Advertisement

The FIR further states that when Dilbagh was relieved from the charge of clerk, he gave charge of case properties and malkhana to head constable Malkit Singh (now a suspect in the embezzlement of case properties). During the course of the case, the four suspects in the case had been acquitted in September 2019 and they started the process to recover the seized money from the police.

As per the previous FIR filed in October 2018, the Income Tax Department deposited a suspicious amount of Rs 51 lakh at the Police Division 3. Regarding the release of the amount, the department issued a release order to the owner of the amount, Tejas Patel, but the munshi, Malkit Singh, has released only Rs 29 lakh and did not return remaining Rs 22 lakh to the applicant which he had embezzled that money. Tejas accordingly filed a police complaint against Malkit. After the Ludhiana police registered a case against the munshi, he had fled fearing his arrest and the Police Department dismissed him from service.

The FIR states that since the keys of the malkhana was with Malkit, the malkhana functioning came to a halt. After bringing the whole matter in the notice of the senior officials, a committee was formed under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Ludhiana in October 2020. The committee recommended the posting of ASI Ravinder Singh as the head munshi at the police station.

However, when ASI Ravinder was tallying the record of the malkhana, Rs 1.66 lakh recovered under the Gambling Act were found missing in 2023. When Malkit was asked to visit police stations and submit a clarification on the missing cash, he did not appear to present his side. Now, a fresh case was registered against him for embezzlement of the case property and further investigation was launched.

In another incident, in 2025, the Ludhiana rural police arrested the malkhana munshi of the Sidhwan Bet police station, head constable Gurdas Singh, on the charge of stealing Rs 1.25 crore in cash, lying as a case property in the malkhana of the station.