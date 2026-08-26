Ex-cop’s lifelong resolve inspires 200 to donate eyes

At 70, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh Bhattal (retd) has only one mission in life, to spread the sight. As National Eye Donation Fortnight begins on Tuesday, his lifelong resolve to ensure people help others see, even after death, becomes more meaningful today.

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Through his relentless efforts, Bhattal has already facilitated the donation of nearly 400 eyes, giving several individuals the gift of sight and a renewed chance at life.

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“The body dies but one thing that remains alive is the eyes,” he says, as he motivates grieving families to donate the eyes of their loved ones after death, if they had not pledged them during their lifetime.

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“It was in 1998 when he took his mother to get her eyes checked and met Dr Ramesh, who was serving the cause of the blind and got associated with him,” he said.

Bhattal used to accompany him and had seen him doing eye retrieval. Sharing an incident, he said it was a bitter winter morning. He was at a gurdwara where a family came and when he enquired, he came to know that Hardeep Singh from the neighbourhood had died.

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“I remember he had filled the form to donate his eyes and I asked the family to do the needful. They asked me to come after some time. When I contacted Dr Ramesh, he was out of town but I still asked the attendant to get the kit ready. I mustered the courage and did the eye retrieval myself and the process took me half an hour,” he said.

One eye was given to the head granthi of a gurdwara while the other was given to a pujari from Ambala. “I met the family at the gurdwara and the eyes also went to those serving Him,” he said.

From that day till today, he had been doing the eye retrieval himself. He motivates the people through Gurbani and tell people how they can see the world even when their body is gone.

“Whenever I get a chance, I address the gathering during bhog ceremonies and other social gatherings and try convincing the people to donate eyes. From my own village, 35 persons have donated their eyes. My conversation is always around helping the needful, be it blood donation or eye donation,” he said.

Bhattal is currently associated with Sankara Eye Hospital, which holds 1,500 free eye surgery camps every year.

Sharing about his police service days, he said he was once managing 100 helpline number and saved the lives of many who were on the verge of suicide through online counselling.

Bhattal has already pledged to donate his body for research purposes to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. Besides, he is a regular blood donor and holds blood and eye camps.