Former councillor, Congress leader, four others join AAP

Ludhiana, February 4
Ahead of the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, a number of leaders from different political parties joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of senior party leaders in Chandigarh on Saturday.
A former councillor, Raju Thapar, joined AAP in Chandigarh on Saturday.
A Congress leader, Baljinder Singh Sandhu, who is the husband of Ward No 91 councillor Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu, also joined AAP on Saturday.
Besides, Gurpreet Singh Bedi, Anil Sharma, Channi Gill and Manpreet Singh Bunty also joined the party.
The leaders said they were affected by the policies of AAP supremo Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and felt they could serve the state better by joining AAP.
