Former councillor joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 17

Senior Akali leader and former councillor Sarabjit Singh Garcha quit the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and joined the BJP at a ceremony held in Jalandhar today.

The induction programme was held by Rajnish Dhiman, the president of the district unit of the BJP here. Prominent BJP leaders attended the programme in which Garcha’s supporters also joined the BJP.

BJP leader Jeewan Gupta said many prominent persons were joining the party due to its ideology, which was to work for the welfare of the country

and countrymen.