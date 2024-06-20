Former DSP shoots self

Ludhiana, June 19
A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police ended his life by shooting himself with his licenced revolver in the head at his residence in Green Avenue on Tuesday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Baljinder Singh Bhullar, who was suffering from depression.
The police have recovered a licenced weapon purportedly used to commit suicide. His wife and children live abroad. He was living with his parents in Ludhiana.
