Former hockey player Jagbir Grewal passes

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 1

Former hockey player and prominent sports promoter, Jagbir Singh Grewal (Nikku) died here today. Jagbir, younger brother of former international hockey star player, Sukhvir Grewal, fell while taking bath last night and was hit in the head.

Grewal (72) was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was put on ventilator. Considering his condition not suitable for an immediate surgery, the doctors decided to wait for some improvement. He breathed his last at around 11 am. His wife had passed away two years ago.

Jagbir was Hockey Ludhiana’s vice-president, was involved in organising the Kila Raipur Games for decades and was instrumental in running the Malwa Hockey Academy wherein a number of national-level players have been produced.

Former Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, president, Hockey Ludhiana, and its other office-bearers Ajay Pal Singh Punia, TS Bhalla and Manmohan Mishra grieved the demise of Jagbir.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, closely associated with the Grewal family also expressed deep sympathies with the bereaved family.

His funeral will take place on June 2 at Civil Lines cremation ground at 12 noon.

