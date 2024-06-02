Former hockey player Jagbir Grewal passes

Ludhiana, June 1
Former hockey player and prominent sports promoter, Jagbir Singh Grewal (Nikku) died here today. Jagbir, younger brother of former international hockey star player, Sukhvir Grewal, fell while taking bath last night and was hit in the head.
Grewal (72) was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was put on ventilator. Considering his condition not suitable for an immediate surgery, the doctors decided to wait for some improvement. He breathed his last at around 11 am. His wife had passed away two years ago.
Jagbir was Hockey Ludhiana’s vice-president, was involved in organising the Kila Raipur Games for decades and was instrumental in running the Malwa Hockey Academy wherein a number of national-level players have been produced.
Former Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, president, Hockey Ludhiana, and its other office-bearers Ajay Pal Singh Punia, TS Bhalla and Manmohan Mishra grieved the demise of Jagbir.
Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, closely associated with the Grewal family also expressed deep sympathies with the bereaved family.
His funeral will take place on June 2 at Civil Lines cremation ground at 12 noon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind
The collision hits traffic on Ludhiana-Ambala route
Arunachal Assembly poll results: BJP leading in 33 seats, NPEP ahead in 6
BJP likely to form government for 3rd consecutive term
Sikkim Assembly poll results: Ruling SKM wins 7 seats, leading in 24; CM Tamang ahead, SDF’s Chamling trailing
SKM leading in other 24 of the 32 Assembly seats
Heat wave, 100-day agenda: PM Modi to hold 7 meetings today
PMO has received 15 lakh suggestions for the 100-day program...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail
Kejriwal was released from prison on May 10 on interim bail ...