Former ISRO chief Dhawan remembered at alma mater

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 23

Students, teachers and alumni of Satish Chandra Dhawan (SCD) College could not help but brim with joy while watching the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon today.

They said they were proud to be a part of the institute that was named after Dr Satish Chandra Dhawan, a college alumnus who went on to become the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Students of SCD Government College in a jubilant mood after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

On July 14, Chandrayaan-3 was launched from Satish Chandra Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, which is also named after the former ISRO chairman. Science and evening college students attended the live streaming of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the campus today. Later, they were told about Dhawan’s contributions in shaping India’s space programme.

A loud applause erupted in the room as soon as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon as students attending the live streaming could not contain their excitement.

A student watching the live streaming said that he was proud of the rich legacy of the college. “It gives me goosebumps to think that I am studying in the same college as Dr Dhawan. Today it is a proud moment for India and we are happy over the fact that Ludhiana has also contributed towards it in some way or the other,” he said.

Another student from the Physics Department said that the former ISRO chairman was his role model and he looked upon him as his ‘guru’. “I am proud that I watched this historic event from his college,” he added.

Brij Bhushan Goyal, organising secretary, Government College Ludhiana Alumni Association, also remembered the former ISRO chairman, who is considered as the father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India. He said that they were proud of their alma mater, which had given some great personalities to the country in various fields.

He said, “This college should seek UGC’s approval to introduce a BSc course in astrophysics. The government should provide special funds, staff and required infrastructure for the purpose.” He went on to suggest introduction of an integrated BSc-MSc course on the subject, with job training at ISRO.

