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Home / Ludhiana / Former Kabaddi player secures Rs 1-cr insurance cover for 7 state players

Former Kabaddi player secures Rs 1-cr insurance cover for 7 state players

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:56 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Inderjit Singh Sekhon, whose playing career ended with a leg injury, takes the lead in providing worldwide insurance protection to players against illness, injury and accidents
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One match, one leg injury and the career of a kabaddi player from Phulanwal village in Ludhiana was over. By then, Inderjit Singh Sekhon had come a long way. He had played for his village team, the Punjab State Electricity Board and, later, in international matches, including a famous encounter against Pakistan in the 1990s. But one injury in a match brought his playing career to an abrupt end.

Decades later, the man forced to leave the field before his time has turned that painful experience into an initiative for the players who followed him. In what is being described as a first for Punjab kabaddi, Sekhon, a former player who has since become a promoter and organiser of the sport, has arranged insurance cover of Rs 1 crore each for players against illness, injury and accidents. The policy is valid worldwide and runs for three years.

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For Sekhon, the initiative stems from personal experience rather than business considerations.

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“In those days, kabaddi was not a rich game like it is today. Players did not have money for good treatment of their injuries. Later, I started a real estate business, and for the last couple of years I have been organising kabaddi tournaments. Despite the money now in the game, I still see young players suffering for want of funds for treatment. Or they spend all their earnings on treatment. This is where the insurance will be a game-changer,” he said.

Seven players are covered so far: Bullet Khiranwali, Amba Soor Singh, Amrit Aulakh, Chhota Nath, Dulla Chattha, Jaggu Hakamwalian and Fateh Jand, all well-known names on the kabaddi circuit.

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The worldwide validity of the policy is particularly significant. Punjab’s top players spend much of the year touring overseas, where an injury can leave them facing hefty hospital bills far from home. There is also a financial risk. Players are paid per match rather than receiving a year-round income, and a top player can earn up to Rs 1 crore in a season if he remains injury-free. A serious injury, however, can wipe out that income overnight.

Those who follow the sport closely say the insurance cover is long overdue. Kabaddi commentator and author Dr Sukhdarshan Singh Chahal, who has written several books on the sport, said this was the first time a kabaddi player had been insured.

“Kabaddi is a high-intensity, body-contact game, and injuries are normal. Insurance will help players get timely and effective medical treatment. I have been commentating on kabaddi for long and have seen many careers destroyed by injuries,” he said.

Sekhon says players have long been short-changed and treated as “property” by tournament organisers.

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