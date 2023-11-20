Former NFL chairman Grewal passes away

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 19

PS Grewal, former chairman and managing director of National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) and elder brother of senior Akali leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Dr Gurinder Singh Grewal passed away after a brief illness. He had served as a member of the Punjab Human Rights Commission for some time.

His cremation will take place on November 21 in the afternoon at the cremation ground in Model Town Extension here.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Grewal was known as an able administrator who had made immense contributions to society. He expressed his deep sympathies with the bereaved family.

