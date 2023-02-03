Former Payal MLA accuses Giaspura of disturbing peace in constituency

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, February 2

Former Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha held a press conference at the residence of senior Congress leader Bant Singh Daburji at Doraha today and accused the current Payal legislator Manwinder Singh Giaspura of spreading terror and fear in the constituency and disturbing peace of the area.

No lawlessness when AAP in power: Legislator Payal MLA Giaspura refuted all charges levelled by Lakha. He said the person who had made objectionable announcements against a villager in Sekha village had no connection with AAP. The legislator added that the arrest of an AAP worker by the Khanna police proved that the party does not spare even its own workers when it comes to standing for right and just. He added that there was no space for lawlessness when AAP was in power.

Lakha alleged that Giaspura was disturbing the peace of the region by terrorising residents.

“It is a shameful dance of crude politics which is being presented in the Payal constituency. Members of the innocent public are being harassed and threatened for no fault of theirs,” he said.

He added that the Aam Aadmi Party had connections with separatist fronts and people with criminal background in the constituency. The Congress leader said an AAP worker had threatened a resident of Sekha village on loudspeakers in allegedly Talibani style the other day. He added that his conduct was nothing but sheer rowdyism and violent tactics.

He also accused AAP of being involved in illegal and unlawful activities. The AAP volunteer caught by the Khanna police yesterday who would have eventuated sinister designs had he not been nabbed, Lakha said.

Bant Singh Daburji said the public was being harassed and the peace of the region was at stake. He added that loyal workers of AAP were also being targeted by the MLA as he wished them to act according to his own whims and fancies.

“We will not sit back as mute spectators. We will meet Khanna SSP and Payal DSP, requesting them to take appropriate action. We would also bring up this issue in the legislative assembly,” he said.

Giaspura refuted all the charges levelled by Lakha. He said the person who had made objectionable announcements in Sekha village against a villager had no connection with AAP. He was, rather, a leader of the Lok Insaaf party, he added.

The legislator added that the arrest of an AAP worker by the Khanna police proved that the party does not spare even its own workers when it comes to standing for the right and just.

Giaspura said there was no space for lawlessness when AAP is in power and anyone who committing anything wrong shall be duly penalised.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chetra said no complaint had been lodged in his office regarding the issue.