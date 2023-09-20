Former PSPCL employee jailed in corruption case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 19

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri has convicted Tarsem Singh (61), a retired employee of the PSPCL, Behlolpur, Samrala tehsil, Ludhiana district, in a corruption case.

He was sentenced to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

The court declined the plea of leniency raised by the convict on the grounds that he was suffering from various ailments, retired from service after facing trial for years and never misused the concession of bail, with the observation that such grounds were of no help in view of his indulgence in corruption.

Delivering the verdict, the court held: “It is proved against the convict that he had demanded Rs 20,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant for doing his work. However, the amount was settled at Rs 10,000, which was to be paid in two installments of Rs 5,000 each. The convict acted as if it was his right to do the work in this way”.

“The very faith in the working of the organised system put in place for the good governance is brought under doubt by the act of corruption. It tends to bypass the procedure established by law and with time, gives an impression of being the part of the system itself. Nobody knows for how long this type of corrupt practice on part of the convict was going on. Any kind of leniency shown in absence of any special circumstance will send a wrong signal to society at large,” the court remarked further.

Divulging details, Additional Public Prosecutor Amandeep Singh Adiwal said a case was registered against the accused on June 14, 2018 at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Ludhiana, following the complaint of one Pavitar Singh. The complainant had submitted before the Vigilance Bureau that he was an agriculturist by profession and his family was having land measuring 3 acres in the village. An electric line was passing through their land and three electric poles of that electric line had been installed in their land. Those poles, being old, have bent a lot and electric wires attached with the poles have also become loose. These loose wires come in contact with each other frequently. As a result, the fuse of the transformer goes off. These electric wires have loosened and a tractor cannot pass underneath. Since the complainant was to sow paddy crop in his fields, he approached the accused for repair of poles and electric wires, who was working as a linesman at that time. The accused demanded bribe.

Acting on the complaint, VB sleuths caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 5,000 as first instalment of the settle bribe money of Rs 10,000.

