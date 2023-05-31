Former Punsup DM denied bail

Ludhiana, May 30
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri today dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Jagandeep Singh Dhillon, former district manager (DM), Punsup, in an alleged corruption case relating to food grains transportation tender allotment scam.
Recently he was learnt to have been nominated by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in the case. Apprehending arrest, he moved the anticipatory bail application, which was dismissed by the court.
The VB has registered the case on August 16, 2022, in which former food and civil supplies minister and several other persons were arrested. Now, the majority of the accused arrested are out on bail.
