Former school principal thrashed

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, August 18
Former principal of Shaheedgarh School at Sihora village, Ajit Singh, was thrashed and his turban was tossed by Amarjit Singh, former sarpanch of the village, on the school premises on Wednesday. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera.
Amarjit had gone to the school to talk to Ajit Singh over some old issue of the village. While they were talking, heated arguments started between them and Amarjit started beating Ajit. Even the school staff intervened, assailant didn’t budge and continued to beat him.
Payal DSP Harsimrat Singh Chetra said both the former principal and former sarpanch are reportedly members of the school committee as well. The Maloud police on Thursday registered a case against the key accused, Amarjit Singh. and two of his friends namely Naginder Singh and Jatinder Singh under Sections 295, 323 and 506. The accused are yet to be arrested.
Accused AAP leader: Lakha
Former Congress MLA from Payal Lakhvir Singh Lakha said Amarjit Singh is an active AAP leader in Sihora village. “The way he attacked former principal Ajit Singh (80) was reprehensible. We will not tolerate such attitude of AAP leaders,” added Lakha.
