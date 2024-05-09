Former soil scientist honoured for services to agri-research

Ludhiana, May 8
Dr SS Dhaliwal, honorary member of the International Zinc Association (IZA) and former Soil Scientist-cum-Incharge of ICAR-Micronutrients Research Project in the Department of Soil Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been conferred with the ‘Distinguished Scientist Award’ for his outstanding contribution to soil science and plant nutrition at an international conference on ‘Recent Advances in Agriculture for Atmanirbhar Bharat’, organised by the CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff
Over 200 cabin crew started reporting sick from Tuesday nigh...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...
3rd terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam identified
Earlier, top TRF commander Basit Dar among two terrorists we...