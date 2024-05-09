Former soil scientist honoured for services to agri-research

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

Dr SS Dhaliwal, honorary member of the International Zinc Association (IZA) and former Soil Scientist-cum-Incharge of ICAR-Micronutrients Research Project in the Department of Soil Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been conferred with the ‘Distinguished Scientist Award’ for his outstanding contribution to soil science and plant nutrition at an international conference on ‘Recent Advances in Agriculture for Atmanirbhar Bharat’, organised by the CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.

