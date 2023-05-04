Former UCPMA chiefs stage dharna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

Alleging that the state government had failed to issue with any notification regarding the extension of deadline for the shifting of industrial units from Mixed Land Use (MLU) areas beyond September, four past presidents of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA) today started a four-day dharna outside the office of the Industries Department here today.

Shifting of industrial units from MLU areas by September

The protesters are Gurmeet Singh Kular, Avtar Singh Bhogal, Charanjit Singh Vishkarma and Inderjit Singh Navyug.

Talking to The Tribune, Kular said even as the deadline for the shifting the units was approaching, the government had failed to provide any clarity over the issue.

Neither has the area been declared part of industrial zone nor has the deadline been extended so far, he added. Thus, the fate of over 50,000 units in these areas is uncertain and so is the future of the thousands employed there, Kular said.

In addition to the four-day dharna, the industrialists have also decided to take part in hunger strike from May 10 onwards if no decision is made by the state government on the issue.