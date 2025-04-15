DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Fortis Hospital Ludhiana introduces advanced diagnostic capabilities in radiology department

Fortis Hospital Ludhiana introduces advanced diagnostic capabilities in radiology department

The newly upgraded department was inaugurated by Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:53 PM Apr 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DC Himanshu Jain at the inauguration of the newly upgraded radiology department at Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, upgraded its radiology department by installing the latest advancements in diagnostic imaging technology in the region. The inauguration of the newly upgraded radiology department was done by Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain.

The department will now house some of the most sophisticated imaging equipment, ensuring faster and accurate diagnosis, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vishavdeep Goyal, zonal director and SBU head, Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, said, “Accurate and timely diagnosis is the cornerstone of effective medical treatment, and with these technological advancements, we aim to set new benchmarks in patient care.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper