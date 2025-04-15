Fortis Hospital Ludhiana introduces advanced diagnostic capabilities in radiology department

Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, upgraded its radiology department by installing the latest advancements in diagnostic imaging technology in the region. The inauguration of the newly upgraded radiology department was done by Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain.

The department will now house some of the most sophisticated imaging equipment, ensuring faster and accurate diagnosis, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vishavdeep Goyal, zonal director and SBU head, Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, said, “Accurate and timely diagnosis is the cornerstone of effective medical treatment, and with these technological advancements, we aim to set new benchmarks in patient care.”