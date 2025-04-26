Fortis Ludhiana performs first HIPEC surgery on 69-year-old with rare abdominal cancer

The oncologists at Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana have successfully performed city’s first HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) surgery on a 69-year-old male patient diagnosed with Pseudomyxoma Peritonei - a rare and complex form of abdominal cancer.

The intricate surgery was carried out by the Department of Surgical Oncology, led by Dr Anish Bhatia in collaboration with the Department of Medical Oncology under the medical supervision of Dr. Davinder Paul.

Dr Anish Bhatia said, “The surgical procedure involved complete removal of the cancer tissues from the abdominal lining, followed by administration of heated chemotherapy directly into the abdominal cavity. This technique improves local control and enhances the efficacy of the treatment.”