Fortuner carjacked from bizman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 25

Two persons carjacked Toyota Fortuner (PB10FF5777) from a vegetable and fruit wholesaler on the Vrindavan road, near Jhandu chowk, on Friday evening.

Staff of the Police Division 8 along with the ACP, Civil Lines, Harish Behl, immediately reached the spot and started the probe.

As per information, Jaganjit Singh, alias JP, had gone to the Vrindavan road for some work. He had parked his Toyota Fortuner on the road and was standing near the vehicle.

“Two persons in Maruti Ciaz came and started beating me. The pointed a gun at me. One person fled in my Fortuner, while another fled in their Ciaz. I then informed police the police,” revealed the complainant.

Sources said persons who snatched Fortuner were the residents of Qila Mohalla and a few days back, they had heated arguments with the complainant after they had slapped the friend of

the complainant and they had then warned the complainant of dire consequences.

The sources said the persons involved in carjacking have a criminal background and they had recently came out on bail from jail.