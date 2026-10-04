‘Foul smell, rodent haven’: Ludhiana residents flag concerns as dry waste piles up in parks

Corners of several parks in the city have turned into dumping spots for dry leaves and garden waste, with heaps remaining unattended for weeks and causing inconvenience to people living around the green spaces, allege residents.

They say the waste generated from pruning, fallen leaves and dry branches is often pushed into corners of parks and not lifted for days. Over time, the piles have become small garbage dumps, resulting in a foul smell and creating conditions that could attract mosquitoes and other pests.

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The problem is even more worrying for residents whose houses are located close to the parks. They said the waste provides shelter to insects, rodents and other creatures, raising concerns about safety.

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Pappo Abnash Singh, a resident of Model Town Extension whose house is adjacent to a park on Dugri Road, says it has become a serious concern.

“Two days ago, a poisonous snake entered our house, which is next to a park where a large quantity of dry waste has been lying for several days. The waste has started causing a foul smell and may be attracting such animals,” she said.

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The situation is the same at various parks in Phase 1, Phase 2, Model Town, Model Town Extension, BRS Nagar, Haibowal and Chandigarh Road, among other areas.

Jaspal Singh, a resident of Model Town, said, “It is a major concern as the Municipal Corporation (MC) usually overlooks such issues that directly affect the residents.”

MC Junior Engineer Kirpal Singh said the matter will be taken up with the staff concerned at the earliest. “I will ask the official concerned to look into the matter and ensure the dry waste is lifted as soon as possible,” he added.

The residents also point out that the dry material can become a fire hazard when the temperature is high.

Residents say the problem of waste collection persists despite the parks being cleaned periodically. According to them, some of the waste is not lifted and continues to cause issues even after it is collected at a single spot by MC staff.