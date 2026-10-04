DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / ‘Foul smell, rodent haven’: Ludhiana residents flag concerns as dry waste piles up in parks

‘Foul smell, rodent haven’: Ludhiana residents flag concerns as dry waste piles up in parks

Will look into matter, says Ludhiana MC official

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:54 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dry waste piled up in a corner at a park near Dugri Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

Corners of several parks in the city have turned into dumping spots for dry leaves and garden waste, with heaps remaining unattended for weeks and causing inconvenience to people living around the green spaces, allege residents.

They say the waste generated from pruning, fallen leaves and dry branches is often pushed into corners of parks and not lifted for days. Over time, the piles have become small garbage dumps, resulting in a foul smell and creating conditions that could attract mosquitoes and other pests.

Advertisement

The problem is even more worrying for residents whose houses are located close to the parks. They said the waste provides shelter to insects, rodents and other creatures, raising concerns about safety.

Advertisement

Pappo Abnash Singh, a resident of Model Town Extension whose house is adjacent to a park on Dugri Road, says it has become a serious concern.

“Two days ago, a poisonous snake entered our house, which is next to a park where a large quantity of dry waste has been lying for several days. The waste has started causing a foul smell and may be attracting such animals,” she said.

Advertisement

The situation is the same at various parks in Phase 1, Phase 2, Model Town, Model Town Extension, BRS Nagar, Haibowal and Chandigarh Road, among other areas.

Jaspal Singh, a resident of Model Town, said, “It is a major concern as the Municipal Corporation (MC) usually overlooks such issues that directly affect the residents.”

MC Junior Engineer Kirpal Singh said the matter will be taken up with the staff concerned at the earliest. “I will ask the official concerned to look into the matter and ensure the dry waste is lifted as soon as possible,” he added.

The residents also point out that the dry material can become a fire hazard when the temperature is high.

Residents say the problem of waste collection persists despite the parks being cleaned periodically. According to them, some of the waste is not lifted and continues to cause issues even after it is collected at a single spot by MC staff.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts