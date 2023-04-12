Foundation Day celebrated

Doraha: Green Grove School, Mohanpur. celebrated its 29th foundation day. A prayer service followed by a community feast was organised by the students and staff of the school. JPS Jolly, the president of the school, presided over the ceremony. Chairperson Satinder Jolly, trustee Jatinder Moni and principal S George were among those present on the occasion. The programme commenced with paying tribute to late Prahlad Singh, one of the founders of the school. Shabad kirtan was enchanted by students of various classes. The function ended with a langar sewa.
Workshop on speech skills
Ludhiana: The finishing school of SCD Government College organised a seminar-cum-workshop on language and speech skills for its students. Resource person Dr Honey Walia (associate professor of English at Khalsa College for Women) said communication is a crucial part of our daily lives. She talked about the three aspects of communication: sender, message and receiver. She discussed different types of phonetic sounds with students. The expert emphasised that placing stress on words while communicating determines the meaning of a message.
Seminar on partition literature
The Post Graduate Department of English of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College organised a seminar on ‘Humanistic concerns: A preview through Partition Literature’. Dr Harish Narang, former professor and chair, JNU, New Delhi, and Dr Swaraj Raj, professor and former head, Department of English and Dean, Faculty of Languages, Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, addressed the gathering of students and teachers. Dr Deepinderjeet Randhawa, associate professor, PG Department of English, Cultural Studies and Foreign Languages, Khalsa College, Patiala, Dr Ankdeep Attwal, assistant professor and head, Department of English, Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Dr Harpreet Vohra, assistant professor, PURC,Ludhiana, chaired three plenary sessions. oc/
