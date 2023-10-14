Four arrested by rural police in Dalla village murder case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

The Ludhiana rural police claimed to have arrested four suspects in a murder case. They had brutally attacked Baljit Singh on October 4.

The suspects have been identified as Ajay Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuljit Singh and Sukhpreet Singh. Three other suspects who are still at large had been identified as Dilpreet Singh, Arshpreet Singh, alias Arshi, and Samir Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ludhiana (Rural), Navneet Singh Bains, issued a statement in this regard today.

The complainant in the case, Mahil Singh, had said his son Baljit was working with Sukhpreet, who had a tent business. On October 4, Sukhpreet called his son and invited him for the birthday celebrations of his nephew. His son, along with two friends Bunty and Raj Kumar, had gone to Dalla village in Jagraon to take part in the celebrations.

The deceased’s father said Sukhpreet had lied about the birthday celebrations. Instead, he had called the victim to Dalla to take revenge of the October 3 incident in which Sukhpreet and his friends had heated arguments with his son. The suspects attacked his son with sharp weapons on October 4.

The complainant said his son after getting first aid treatment from a hospital in Raikot, came to Gidderwindi village on October 5. On October 9, his son’s condition deteriorated and he was admitted to a hospital in Sidhwan Bet from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

The SSP said after the death of Baljit, the police registered a murder case on October 10 and conducted raids to nab the suspects. The four key suspects were arrested by the police. Two swords and a stick were also recovered from them.