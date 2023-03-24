Four arrested for snatching

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, March 23

The police claimed to have arrested two of the three suspects in a snatching case registered at the Sahnewal police station yesterday under sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC.

The suspects have been identified as Abhishek Pandey of Kesav Nagar, Lohara, and Parkash Tiwari of Sukhdev Nagar, Giaspura. The third suspect, Vikas Tiwari of Ambedkar Nagar, was still absconding.

Sahnewal SHO Inderjit Singh said the three suspects had injured a scrap dealer and snatched Rs 12,000 from his safe on March 17.

The police succeeded in arresting two of them from Jaspal Bangar and recovered a motorbike without registration plate, Rs 10,000 in cash, an iron dagger and a rod from their custody.

In his attempt to escape, Abhishek Pandey who is one of the suspects, fell from the rooftop and fractured his leg.

In yet another case of snatching, the police have arrested Dheeraj of Mahadev Nagar, Giaspura, and Sonu Shah of Prem Nagar, Lohara.