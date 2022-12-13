Four arrested for snatching mobile phones

Ludhiana, December 12
In two separate cases, the police claimed to have arrested four persons allegedly involved in snatching incidents.
In the first case, Jaswinder Singh of Desu Colony, Meharban, and Ritik Mishra of Noorwala Road were arrested. The police said the suspects were arrested from the Kali Sadak area when they were going to sell the mobiles they had snatched from people. Four mobiles, one sharp-edged weapon and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 379-B (2), 34 and 411 of the IPC was registered at the Jodhewal police station against them.
In another case, Bahadur Nepali of Ludhiana and Krishna of Jalandhar district were arrested near Rekhi Chowk in Ludhiana when they were going to sell snatched mobiles. The police said four mobile phones and Rs 930 in cash were recovered from them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...