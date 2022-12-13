Four arrested for snatching mobile phones

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 12

In two separate cases, the police claimed to have arrested four persons allegedly involved in snatching incidents.

In the first case, Jaswinder Singh of Desu Colony, Meharban, and Ritik Mishra of Noorwala Road were arrested. The police said the suspects were arrested from the Kali Sadak area when they were going to sell the mobiles they had snatched from people. Four mobiles, one sharp-edged weapon and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 379-B (2), 34 and 411 of the IPC was registered at the Jodhewal police station against them.

In another case, Bahadur Nepali of Ludhiana and Krishna of Jalandhar district were arrested near Rekhi Chowk in Ludhiana when they were going to sell snatched mobiles. The police said four mobile phones and Rs 930 in cash were recovered from them.