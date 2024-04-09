Four arrested for stealing Rs 3.80L

Ludhiana, April 8
The police have arrested four persons in connection with the theft of Rs 3.80 lakh from the bag of a resident who had gone to deposit cash in the HDFC Bank branch at Sundar Nagar here on April 4.
They had been identified as Gagandeep, Guddu, Rishi and Nitesh. After stealing the money, they escaped from the bank in a auto-rickshaw. The police said Rs 1.35 lakh was recovered from them.
