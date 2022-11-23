Four arrested with 30 kg of ganja, vehicle seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

The Police Division 6 today arrested four smugglers and seized 30 kg of ganja from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Subey Kumar (25) of Hundal chowk, Suraj Gupta (30) of Jamalpur, Om Parkash (30) of Mundian Kalan and Rahul Mahajan (33) of Jamalpur.

ADCP (Operations) Sameer Verma, SHO, Police Division 6, inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, addressed a press meet regarding the matter on Tuesday.

The ADCP said inspector Amandeep had received a tip-off that Subey was into the ganja smuggling trade for a long time and he was on the way to deliver ganja to his three local suppliers who were supposed to deliver the same to their clients in the industrial hub.

Subey and the other three smugglers gathered at a place from where they went to deliver ganja to their clients. The police nabbed them on the way.

They intercepted a Toyota Innova vehicle (bearing registration no. PB11CF7720) at the Dholewal chowk for checking during which 30 kg of ganja was seized from the four occupants of the car, the ADCP added.

Inspector Brar said as per documents seized from the car, Subey was the owner of the vehicle. Besides ganja smuggling, all suspects are also pursuing other professions. Subey is a hosiery worker, Suraj a gas delivery boy, Om Prakash deals in CCTV cameras and Rahul helps his father at a provisional store.

He said now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought to bust the entire supply line and to nab the big smugglers of other states who are in touch with the nabbed miscreants. The vehicle was seized by the police.